© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Their Goal? | Patriot Streetfighter
Follow
2
Share
Report
82 views • June 07, 2022
Is forced Acceptance their goal? What are the goals of the deep state?
Scott Mckay looks into the facts and reasoning behind all the social movements being backed by billions of dollars and corporations that seem to have no reason to back these movements.
What is the end game? What is the goal? Has it always been about enslavement and control?
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/scott-mckay-patriot-street-fighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Scott Mckay looks into the facts and reasoning behind all the social movements being backed by billions of dollars and corporations that seem to have no reason to back these movements.
What is the end game? What is the goal? Has it always been about enslavement and control?
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/scott-mckay-patriot-street-fighter/
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.