John Solomon: The Left has built professional protest infrastructure to push propaganda on Americans

“These professional protestors aligned with the far-Left, aligned with the likes of Rashida Tlaib, they are going to try to create a false optic that America is at odds with itself. - John Solomon

Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav





RealAmericasVoice





https://rumble.com/v3qms87-john-solomon-the-left-has-built-professional-protest-infrastructure-to-push.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=17

