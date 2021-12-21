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Fauci and others Planned for a "Universal Flu Vaccine" in 2019 that Became the "COVID" Vaccine
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59 views • December 21, 2021
This panel discussion focused on what they perceived as the need for a universal flu vaccine, but they admitted that the old way of producing vaccines was not sufficient for their purposes, and that they needed some kind of global event where many people were dying to be able to roll out a new mRNA vaccine to be tested on the public. They all agreed that the annual flu virus was not scary enough to create an event that would convince people to get a universal vaccine.
And as we now know today, about 2 years after this event, that terrifying virus that was introduced was the COVID-19 Sars virus.
https://rumble.com/vndg5w-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-flu-vaccine-in-2019-that-became-th.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
And so now we know why the flu just "disappeared" in the 2020-21 flu season.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-video-emerges-where-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-mrna-flu-vaccine-which-became-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-because-people-were-not-afraid-enough-of-the-flu-virus/
And as we now know today, about 2 years after this event, that terrifying virus that was introduced was the COVID-19 Sars virus.
https://rumble.com/vndg5w-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-flu-vaccine-in-2019-that-became-th.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=4
And so now we know why the flu just "disappeared" in the 2020-21 flu season.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-video-emerges-where-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-mrna-flu-vaccine-which-became-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-because-people-were-not-afraid-enough-of-the-flu-virus/
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