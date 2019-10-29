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29Oct19 The TRUTH About Internet’s Origin: Corporate Media is Lying About “Today’s 50th Anniversary”
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12 views • October 29, 2019
Desc: Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
*00:00:00 Corporate media is lying about the “50th Anniversary of the Internet” — The TRUE origin they don’t want you to see
*00:24:22 CLOUD Act joins HARPA as Barr quietly escalates builds a “legal foundation” for pre-crime “justice”
*00:39:33 UN claims Agenda 2030 conference is “UN territory”, a “compound” outside of US authority and First Amendment doesn’t apply
*00:55:49 Baghdadi narrative goes full, unapologetic “Wag the Dog” with a “hero dog”, and harkening back to Obama’s fake Osama bin Laden hit with “burial at sea according to Islamic custom” — and White House seems to signal that’s its intention
*01:15:23 Young Turds defend Katie Hill b/c “socialist” (maybe its the Nazi - National Socialist - tattoo)
*01:34:19 As House gears up for FORMAL impeachment vote, Rand Paul asks the obvious question about “quid pro quo”
*01:39:16 “Pale, male & stale” and other bigotry being embedded in AI algorithm and psychiatric evaluations for software developers as the LGBT mob adds another acronym ABDL (Adult Baby Diaper Lovers)
*01:52:38 Trump has a new mission to keep troops in Syria — guarding the oil fields so an American oil company can “take the oil”
*00:00:00 Corporate media is lying about the “50th Anniversary of the Internet” — The TRUE origin they don’t want you to see
*00:24:22 CLOUD Act joins HARPA as Barr quietly escalates builds a “legal foundation” for pre-crime “justice”
*00:39:33 UN claims Agenda 2030 conference is “UN territory”, a “compound” outside of US authority and First Amendment doesn’t apply
*00:55:49 Baghdadi narrative goes full, unapologetic “Wag the Dog” with a “hero dog”, and harkening back to Obama’s fake Osama bin Laden hit with “burial at sea according to Islamic custom” — and White House seems to signal that’s its intention
*01:15:23 Young Turds defend Katie Hill b/c “socialist” (maybe its the Nazi - National Socialist - tattoo)
*01:34:19 As House gears up for FORMAL impeachment vote, Rand Paul asks the obvious question about “quid pro quo”
*01:39:16 “Pale, male & stale” and other bigotry being embedded in AI algorithm and psychiatric evaluations for software developers as the LGBT mob adds another acronym ABDL (Adult Baby Diaper Lovers)
*01:52:38 Trump has a new mission to keep troops in Syria — guarding the oil fields so an American oil company can “take the oil”
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