Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq Says He Is The Messiah-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 25 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
37 views • 1 week ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, a strange thing is going on since the death of the Roman pontifex maximus Francis, it’s like a lid was lifted on the underworld, in the spirit realm, and all sorts of end times devils are bubbling to the surface. Is Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq the biblical Antichrist? Highly likely not, but, that’s not to say that he’s not here to play a part in this ongoing last days drama. One thing is for sure, he’s done a little homework and understands, from the Bible, who and what the actual Antichrist is, and for that reason deserves to come on the NTEB radar. Christian, prophecy is unfolding and fulfilling at such a rapid rate that it’s impossible, without a King James Bible, to keep up with what’s going on, going down and coming up. On this episode, prepare to have your mind blown as we introduce you to Abdullah Hashem Aba Al-Sadiq. Also, updates from Rome ahead of the funeral service of Pope Francis set for Saturday.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
