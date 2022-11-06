NO COVID AMENESTY

We the People are pissed
Sam and Thomas discuss the 2022 Election, Economy, Silicon Valley Collapse, Why No COVID Amnesty, Depopulation, The One World Government Agenda and much more…
Broadcasting in
the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
t.me/AOECOINCHANNEL
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://weaponizednews.substack.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate
Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o
Sources:
https://twitter.com/noreward_norisk/status/1588953027184316418
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/other/2022-generic-congressional-vote-7361.html
https://www.electionbettingodds.com/
https://citizenfreepress.com/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/11/04/without-their-precious-zuckbucks-democrats-wont-win-georgia-in-2022/
https://thefederalist.com/2022/11/04/if-republicans-win-on-tuesday-thank-the-election-integrity-movement/
https://familypedia.fandom.com/wiki/Genealogical_relationships_of_Presidents_of_the_United_States
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/lying-biden-betrayed-cnn-nyt-fact-checkers-unleash-new-narrative
https://www.britannica.com/event/Arab-Spring
https://www.amazon.com/Hacking-Democracy-Bev-Harris/dp/B01LX1WH9E
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0808532/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujUhSR9R3-U&t=96s
https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1588994607102447616
https://www.un.org/en/about-us
https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1588223254799548416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1588223254799548416%7Ctwgr%5E2f65582aaf3c3ca9e1b6f9d95723ec5e3014de5d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcitizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Frecording-of-murder-npr-plays-abortion-audio-on-air%2F
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/meta-stock-down-earnings-700-billion-in-lost-value/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/meta-is-the-sandampp-500s-worst-performer-of-2022-as-losses-near-75percent/ar-AA13KZpX
https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/1587768180944306176
https://twitter.com/search?q=covid%20amnesty&src=recent_search_click
https://twitter.com/RepTroyNehls/status/1587092699978645504/photo/1
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews/status/1587486506502922241
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1588208172077965313.html
https://twitter.com/Robber_Baron_/status/1588208172077965313
https://www.infowars.com/posts/emergency-saturday-broadcast-dr-peter-mccullough-live-in-studio/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.