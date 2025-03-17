Blood Rain Turns Beach Bright Red B4 Blood Moon In March. Tornadoes & Fires Leave 26 Dead Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Blood Rain’ Turned This Beach Bright Red. An Iranian shore looked like a massive bloodbath after heavy “blood rain” covered the area in red. And hey—just in time for this week’s Blood Moon. ‘Blood Rain’ Turns Shore Red Before Purim Blood Moon Eclipse. 10 Stunning Photos of the Rare Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Around the World. The total lunar eclipse was visible across the globe from the late evening of March 13 through the early morning of March 14
Monster storm across the U.S. sparks scores of tornadoes and fire, killing at least 26
Tornadoes Strike Missouri, Mississippi After Deadly Dust Storms, Wildfires Sweep Through Plains
It was a night of tragedy and destruction as severe storms pounded the middle of the country.
Joel 2:30-31
30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.
31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.
#BloodRain
#Iran
#BloodMoon
#Tornado
#BloodRainIran
#BloodRainHormuz
#Fires
#DustStorm
darkday.us
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
If you would like to support with tithe, offering, or donation.
Zelle: 757-955-6871
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
David House