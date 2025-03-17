BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blood Rain Turns Beach Bright Red B4 Blood Moon In March. Tornadoes & Fires Leave 26 Dead Prophecy
96 views • 1 month ago

‘Blood Rain’ Turned This Beach Bright Red. An Iranian shore looked like a massive bloodbath after heavy “blood rain” covered the area in red. And hey—just in time for this week’s Blood Moon. ‘Blood Rain’ Turns Shore Red Before Purim Blood Moon Eclipse. 10 Stunning Photos of the Rare Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Around the World. The total lunar eclipse was visible across the globe from the late evening of March 13 through the early morning of March 14


Monster storm across the U.S. sparks scores of tornadoes and fire, killing at least 26


Tornadoes Strike Missouri, Mississippi After Deadly Dust Storms, Wildfires Sweep Through Plains

It was a night of tragedy and destruction as severe storms pounded the middle of the country.


Joel 2:30-31


30 And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke.


31 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come.


bible prophecyend of timesnatural disasterlast day eventsnatural phenomenaacts 2apocalyptic eventsjoel 2total lunar eclipseblood moon eclipsewater turns to blooddark day prophecydark dayoklahoma tornadoblood rainblood rain iranblood moon march 14 2025dust storm in amarillo txtexas dust stormwater turned to bloodblood rain hormuzblood fire pillars of smokejudgments on the earthblood rain blood moon
