ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Tuesday 8/9/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: DEEP STATE COUP AGAINST AMERICA NOW LIVE! STEVE BANNON, ROGER STONE & OTHERS NOW LIVE WITH ALEX JONES!This is going to be an incredible broadcast that includes Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Robert Barns and more! Share THIS LINK like the future of America & the world depends on it, because it does!

Never forget that God is in control, not the New World Order! We have FORCED the globalists to overplay their hand and operate out in the open in a desperate move! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is coming! Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! Link in this article!

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