The Head of WHO Said That China’s Zero-COVID Policy, Not ‘Sustainable’

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05/10/2022 The head of WHO said that the zero Covid policy in China is unsustainable considering well understanding of the virus. The zero Covid policy in China violates human rights, especially when the police officers separate the children from their parents. According to WHO’s emergency director， there is no need to stick to the zero Covid policy since China has registered a smaller number of deaths since the virus first emerged in Shanghai in late 2019. Now a strategy of using strict, targeted lockdowns and mass testing is implanted in Beijing.