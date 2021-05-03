Facts concerning hemp and Henry J. Anslinger – Extract from the 723rd contact of 3 October 2019

Translated via DeepL.comDisclaimer: This is an unofficial translation and does contain errors!Facts concerning hemp and Henry J. AnslingerExtract from the 723rd contact of 3 October 2019Billy … Everything goes its own way and it goes up and down, and sometimes you just have to reach for the ceiling, which is what the two of us have had to do, for example, with regard to the remarks and the harmful consequences of hemp when we talked about it. We spoke in such a way that it was in accordance with the law, because the abuse of hemp, as hashish, cannabis, marijuana and as intoxicants, is punishable by law. So we had to talk about the various health impairments and show them in different forms, but we had to conceal the fact that these health impairments only become relevant and appear when hemp or hashish/cannabis/marijuana is mixed with other intoxicants, which are called narcotics in the vernacular, such as the narcotic drugs heroin and opium, etc.Hemp as hashish can only cause damage to health in connection with a mixture with effective intoxicating drugs, which has both a mind-impaired and psychologically and organism-demolishing effect, if a profound and health-damaging stupor or abuse of the hemp product takes place. However, it should be noted and understood that the hemp product alone – i.e. also hashish – hardly or not at all causes any effective health damage or danger of death, even in case of extreme doses of abuse. In particular, there is no danger of addiction – in contrast to hard drugs such as heroin, LSD, crystal meth, opium, medicines, natural drugs, tobacco, psychotropic drugs, diazepam (Valium), Ritalin, morphine, designer drugs, amphetamine (speed, pep), cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy, XTC) and alcohol, etc. – but at most a danger of death. but at the very most a certain psychological need in unstable people, although this can be absolutely controlled by any rational and reasonable person. Such a psychological need exists only to a small extent in unstable people, whereas in mentally healthy and rational people there is practically no potential for a compelling need.