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MURDER IN INDIA
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337 views • April 29, 2021
The person making the video mentioned that 5 patients died in front of him, some of the patients in bed no 108 were worried and he heard patients speaking it that patients were killed intentionally.
He claims that after 20 minutes two of his own relatives were killed by the Doctor's in the Hospital in one of India's Civil Hospital to be the No 1 Asian Hospital.
For 3 hours the family members were not even allowed to talk to the patients.
The Hospital staffs keep on changing words.
Guys add more members and share the links. I will be sharing more updates.
Join my Channel to get more Covid updates happening in India
t.me/joinchat/32X-VWj9fsgzYTRl
He claims that after 20 minutes two of his own relatives were killed by the Doctor's in the Hospital in one of India's Civil Hospital to be the No 1 Asian Hospital.
For 3 hours the family members were not even allowed to talk to the patients.
The Hospital staffs keep on changing words.
Guys add more members and share the links. I will be sharing more updates.
Join my Channel to get more Covid updates happening in India
t.me/joinchat/32X-VWj9fsgzYTRl
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