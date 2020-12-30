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Movement of God's Storehouse: The Scattering Time 1955-2010
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14 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation examines the period after the death of V. T. Houteff in 1955 in which it was predicted that the enemy, through professed friends of the gospel, would attempt to deliver a "knock out block" and destroy the work of God's storehouse. Fortunately the obscure and often overlooked figures who defended in the integrity of the original Shepherd's Rod message against its enemies and numerous counterfeits will be highlighted.
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