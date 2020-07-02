ER Doc – The Truth About COVID-19, 3121

Beth and I are so sick of this politically driven fear of the double death virus. It’ all politics. It is doing more harm than good is the understatement of the century. It is also actually damaging our immune systems by sending medicine down the rabbit hole of forever disease by creating expensive new drugs for ailments that our immune systems – or, at least legacy drugs can easily handle. That’s the truth about COVID-19 and this hysteria about masks and social distancing and re-shutting down the economy of the world.

This purely political trajectory makes big pharma rich, but makes the human race much, much weaker.

The silliest of all is the wearing of masks, as Dr. Kelly Victory, MD, an expert in Trauma & Emergency Medicine explains.

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Good AFTERNOON, I’m still reporting on the coup.





I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.