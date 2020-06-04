Canada Orders 37M SYRINGES In Prep For MASS VACCINATIONS From CORRUPT MEDICAL COMPANY BD!!!

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The Canadian Government has just secured a contract for 37 million syringes which works out to just about 1 for every single Canadian citizen in preparation for what it describes as the coming mass vaccinations in the fight against Covid-19(84)! The company to be awarded the contract is Becton Dickinson a global medical tech giant who’s past tells us a lot about what Canadian can expect in the future. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth uncovers Becton Dickinsons dark history of hiding the fact that they distributed thousands of dirty contaminated syringes in Poland in 2007, they had to recall thousands more of their contaminated syringes once again in 2009 and they were ordered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to pay fines of over $100k after finding dozens of hazards and violations. And this is the company Canada just signed a contract with for the mass vaccination of the Canadian people.
Sources:
https://ipolitics.ca/2020/06/02/eveni...
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav...
current population of canada
https://www.bd.com/en-us
https://translate.google.com/translat...
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/script...
https://workerscompensationwatch.com/...
https://www.osha.gov/news/newsrelease...
Watch: BREAKING: CEPI (funded by Gates) Grants INOVIO $9M To Develop Vaccine Against Coronavirus nCoV-2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oD8sI...
https://www.inovio.com
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