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The Blaze’s Johnathon Dunne: Why a Free & Independent America Matters!
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38 views • November 15, 2021
Johnathon Dunne, the host of “Freedom’s Disciple” podcast on The Blaze and a freedom-loving Irish citizen, sits down with The New American’s Christian Gomez to discuss his recent tour across America. Dunne hopes to rekindle the spirt of liberty, raising the standard and inspiring Americans to reclaim their country as a shinning city on a hill. Dunne discusses why a free and independent America matters to the rest of the world, which looks to the U.S. as a leader and example to follow. He also addresses Brexit in the United Kingdom and how international collectivist organizations, such as the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN), threaten both the sovereignty of nations and the God-given rights of individuals.
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