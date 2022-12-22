Mr. Sweatshirt Goes To Washington

Ukrainian President Or Strip Club Manager?
* As America’s border collapses completely, our Congress turns its fawning attention to the border of Ukraine — and the man it has been funding with your tax $ — to prosecute a war whose consequences may be much more profound than most Americans understand.
* [Bidan] assures Zelensky: ‘as long as it takes’!
* Joe never specified what ‘it’ is. As long as it takes to do what?
* Zelensky is demanding regime change in Russia.
* This visit won’t make the world more stable.
* This was bipartisan masochism; the uniparty is alive and well.
* Flashback: RINOs pay Zelensky a visit.
* He has declared war against Christianity.
* ‘Defeating Putin is the number one priority’!
* [Bidan] readies another $45B for Ukraine; promises more money and missiles.
Cui Bono? Cui Malo?
* Neither America nor Americans benefit from any of this.
* We are paying for all of it (in multiple ways).
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-zelenskyys-visit-represented-bipartisan-masochism
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 December 2022
