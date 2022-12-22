Mr. Sweatshirt Goes To Washington

Ukrainian President Or Strip Club Manager?

* As America’s border collapses completely, our Congress turns its fawning attention to the border of Ukraine — and the man it has been funding with your tax $ — to prosecute a war whose consequences may be much more profound than most Americans understand.

* [Bidan] assures Zelensky: ‘as long as it takes’!

* Joe never specified what ‘it’ is. As long as it takes to do what?

* Zelensky is demanding regime change in Russia.

* This visit won’t make the world more stable.

* This was bipartisan masochism; the uniparty is alive and well.

* Flashback: RINOs pay Zelensky a visit.

* He has declared war against Christianity.

* ‘Defeating Putin is the number one priority’!

* [Bidan] readies another $45B for Ukraine; promises more money and missiles.





Cui Bono? Cui Malo?

* Neither America nor Americans benefit from any of this.

* We are paying for all of it (in multiple ways).





