Pfizer Vaxx CALCIFIES Wombs in Depopulation Agenda, FBI Photoshops Evidence Against Trump

Cross Talk News





September 1, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Ed and Lauren dive into the FBI set-up, in which they photoshopped documents to trap Trump into admission.





Phizer shots are now shown to calcify women's wombs, preventing pregnancy in some cases, and hurting the child in the rest. Ed and Lauren explain the science and demand justice for these satanic tyrants.





All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News!





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