EXPOSED: Inside The 77th Brigade | Whistleblower Reveals All!
Published 16 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Big Brother Watch

Jan 29, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=tNIcapT2dfI&feature=youtu.be 

In a groundbreaking and exclusive interview with Big Brother Watch, a whistleblower from the British Army’s “information warfare machine” told us that 77th Brigade was “monitoring the UK population” to gauge the public response to Boris Johnson’s policies, which often included reports on people sharing their fears around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keywords
spyingcontrolarmywhistleblowerlockdowncovid 19big brother watch

