EXPOSED: Inside The 77th Brigade | Whistleblower Reveals All!

MIRRORED from Big Brother Watch
Jan 29, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=tNIcapT2dfI&feature=youtu.be
In a groundbreaking and exclusive interview with Big Brother Watch, a whistleblower from the British Army’s “information warfare machine” told us that 77th Brigade was “monitoring the UK population” to gauge the public response to Boris Johnson’s policies, which often included reports on people sharing their fears around the COVID-19 pandemic.
We urgently need YOUR HELP to shut down the #MinistryOfTruth...
https://bigbrotherwatch.org.uk/join/now/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.