© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ, ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ, ΠΑΝΔΗΜΙΑ!
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • May 24, 2020
ΚΟΛΑΣΗ <<τα μπάνια του λαού>> 'φέτος
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ ΒΟΜΒΑ
ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΙΜΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΝΕΑ ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ!!!
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ΄με προσκεκλημένον απόστρατον υπαξιωματικόν <<φωτίζει το σκοτάδι>> μέσα στο οποίο κινούνται οι προδότες της πατρίδας μας κι αποκαλύπτει
τα σατανικά σχέδιά τους...ΜΗ ΧΑΣΕΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ!🇬🇷✍️
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ ΒΟΜΒΑ
ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΙΜΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΝΕΑ ΠΡΟΔΟΣΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΕΡΧΕΤΑΙ!!!
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ΄με προσκεκλημένον απόστρατον υπαξιωματικόν <<φωτίζει το σκοτάδι>> μέσα στο οποίο κινούνται οι προδότες της πατρίδας μας κι αποκαλύπτει
τα σατανικά σχέδιά τους...ΜΗ ΧΑΣΕΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ!🇬🇷✍️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.