The War on Christianity - Pastor John Highstreet

Pastor John Highstreet from Algonac Church of Christ joins Eileen to talk about the war on Christianity. He clarifies that it is nothing new but the American Church's complacency and "feel-good" gospel must end. The saints must be trained and equipped for spiritual battle!





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.