Chasing Range - Rybar Tactical📝

how a drone relay radically extends the strike radius of FPV drones

Strike FPV drones have hit a ceiling on range: at greater distances the signal weakens, and the saturated electronic warfare front literally "breaks" the connection, depriving the operator of video and control at the most critical moment.

The solution came in the form of airborne relays — separate drones that climb higher, receive the signal from the operator and transmit it further, creating a stable "radio bridge" across dozens of kilometers. This way the range of strike FPV application starts to be limited not by communications, but by battery capacity, and a more powerful channel helps better penetrate jamming.

If you combine the relay with launching FPV from a "mother" carrier aircraft, you can engage distant targets with drones instead of ballistic missiles, which cost hundreds of times more.