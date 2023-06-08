Fertility Collapse

Spike Protein Causing Infertility?
* Jen VanDeWater, PharmD, discusses alarming studies that show higher mortality in men as well as lower fertility and testosterone.
* We know ’rona was a bioweapon aimed at depopulation — plus spike protein shedding is affecting women and their menstrual cycles.
* The spike protein also attaches to ACE2 receptors in the testicles, leading to fertility and reproduction issues in men.
* This was never really about a respiratory virus; it’s all about population control.
The Stew Peters Show | 7 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sqgt6-the-spike-protein-causes-infertility-studies-reveal-high-male-mortality-rat.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.