Fertility Collapse
Spike Protein Causing Infertility?

* Jen VanDeWater, PharmD, discusses alarming studies that show higher mortality in men as well as lower fertility and testosterone.

* We know ’rona was a bioweapon aimed at depopulation — plus spike protein shedding is affecting women and their menstrual cycles.

* The spike protein also attaches to ACE2 receptors in the testicles, leading to fertility and reproduction issues in men.

* This was never really about a respiratory virus; it’s all about population control.


The Stew Peters Show | 7 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sqgt6-the-spike-protein-causes-infertility-studies-reveal-high-male-mortality-rat.html

