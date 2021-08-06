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Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP latest message - Everyone must listen
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2971 views • August 06, 2021
Dr. Mike Yeadon: They are lying to you all the time.
Do not take, especially if you are pregnant this experimental, still in clinical trials gene therapy!
Anyone giving this drug to pregnant woman is an absolute reckless idiot!
Do not take, especially if you are pregnant this experimental, still in clinical trials gene therapy!
Anyone giving this drug to pregnant woman is an absolute reckless idiot!
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