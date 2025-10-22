Don The Builder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump loves the sound of construction.
If anything is being demolished, it’s the Democrat Party.
They are outraged over his ballroom project, despite the fact that no taxpayers paid for it.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 October 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6383488165112