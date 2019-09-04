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Californian Warns Texas: Don’t Let Democrats Ruin Your State
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9 views • September 04, 2019
California has normalized allowing homeless to run rampant on the streets and spread filth and disease in once beautiful areas. Brandon from "That's The Point" joins Owen in the "War Tent" to discuss the future for America's major cities.
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