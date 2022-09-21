9/21/2022 Miles Guo: Putin wanted the European Union or the US to mediate a peace negotiation with Ukraine but was declined. His war mobilization and nuclear threat indicate that Putin has run out of options
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.