And We Know 9.20.2023 The EVIL is Exposed, Soros, C_A, MAUI, Ukraine, Borders, PRAY!
High Hopes
LT of And We Know


Sep 20, 2023


The people are being informed daily of all of ways the enemy is working. We are working together to get the information out so that the evil ones can’t take it too far. We will always face these battles locally, but the international level is heavy. We deal with borders, Maui, Ukraine money, liars in the media and more. Let’s find what we are facing.


Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/


If you want to indoctrinate a nation and control it, start with their kids. https://t.me/c/1716023008/205356


🔥 Corrupt Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recently confronted by Georgia voters after one of his “health checks” of voting equipment. Unsurprisingly, he dodges questions, flees to his car and drives away. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4987


Transgender military spokesman for Ukraine who now goes by Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, was just honored by Las Vegas City Hall. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/48610


Wow… Wendy Bell just knocked it outbid the park covering all of the “coincidences” with the Maui fires. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/48592


Media enemy from CIA

https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1057


President Trump Slams Joe Biden's Disgraceful Decision to Pay $6 Billion to the Iranian Dictatorship https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/125682


The Story of Jesus from Pictures in a Bible - Amistad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONbUs4uek1s

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jca8m-9.20.23-the-evil-is-exposed-soros-c-a-maui-ukraine-borders-pray.html

news russia deep state cia christian money hawaii mainstream media ukraine borders soros maui liars pray lt and we know exposing evil

