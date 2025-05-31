Who is fleeing Trumps America into Canada

1. “Fleeing Trump’s America” – Who’s Coming to Canada? Mike presents a ranking of groups moving from the U.S. to Canada and frames it as a “mass exodus.” He claims they're coming under pretexts like healthcare, education, and safety. ✅ Media Support / Context: Healthcare migration from the U.S. to Canada has been documented, especially among Americans with chronic illnesses who cannot afford private care. Source: CBC, “Americans move to Canada for affordable healthcare” (2020) Source: NYT, 2017 - “As Trump Wins, Americans Head to Canada” Education & Safety: Canada’s international student population surged in the 2010s, and post-2020 social unrest in the U.S. did trigger interest in immigration northward. Source: CIC News, “Americans Moving to Canada in Record Numbers” (2021) 2. Black Americans Migrating Due to Racial Injustice He claims that 8–11 Black Americans per day are entering Canada due to racism and police brutality in the U.S. ✅ Partial Support: Increased interest in emigration after events like the George Floyd killing in 2020. Source: BBC News, “Some Black Americans are exploring moving to Canada” (2020) However, there's no data confirming 8–11 daily migrants in this demographic. StatsCan data doesn’t provide specific numbers based on race from the U.S. 3. LGBTQ+ Americans Coming to Canada Martins says 36–55 per day are fleeing due to fears of rights being repealed by U.S. courts. ✅ Contextual Validity: Fears of rollback of LGBTQ+ rights have intensified in the U.S., especially after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Source: CNN (2022) – “LGBTQ+ Americans weigh leaving U.S.” Immigration Canada has recognized LGBTQ+ refugee claims, especially from countries with hostile laws. 4. Latinos Fleeing ICE & Trump-Era Immigration Crackdowns Martins draws a parallel between U.S. ICE raids and Canada's 2006–08 deportation of Portuguese families under the Conservative government. ✅ Canadian Historical Context: Portuguese deportations did occur, often targeting those with unresolved immigration status, including children. Source: CBC Archives, “Deportation of Portuguese Families in Toronto” (2006–07) Catholic schools like St. Mary’s & Archbishop Romero were involved. in holding Portuguese kids back to the early morning hours in a gymnasium waiting for parents to bring on paperwork 5. Chinese Nationals Moving en Masse to Canada from the U.S. 781–793 wealthy Chinese immigrants per day are arriving in Canada, many laundering money. Selling of already clean US Assets The RCMP, Global News, and B.C. inquiries have investigated real estate laundering (notably via Vancouver). Source: Global News, “Dirty Money Reports” (2018–2022) The Cullen Commission found billions in real estate laundering, much from Chinese sources. Source: “Cullen Commission Report on Money Laundering in British Columbia” (2022) 6. China’s Influence and Canadian Government Compliance Martins alleges that the Canadian government is complicit and has “sold out to China,” including MPs and infrastructure. ✅ Partially Supported / Highly Speculative: CSIS confirmed Chinese interference in Canadian elections, buying influence. Source: Globe and Mail, “CSIS Warns of Chinese Influence in Canada” (2023) Chinese ownership of farms, mines, and property is real but within legal frameworks (albeit controversial). Source: Financial Post, “Chinese Investment in Canadian Resources” (2019–2023) 7. The U.S. is Now Harder to Immigrate Into Martins contrasts Canada's “open-door” immigration with the U.S.'s strict system. ✅ Supported: U.S. green card, asylum, and visa policies are extremely restrictive. Source: U.S. State Dept, USCIS guidelines (2024) Canada’s Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs make immigration relatively easier. 8. Mirrored Immigration Policy Proposal Martins advocates for "mirrored immigration" — i.e., Canadians should have no more rights in China or Mexico than Chinese or Mexicans have in Canada. ✅ Logically Consistent but Politically Impractical: China's real estate rules restrict foreigners from owning property. Source: SCMP, “Foreigners Face Major Restrictions in Chinese Property Market” Mexico restricts land ownership near coasts/borders, using trusts (fideicomisos) for foreigners. Source: AMPI Mexico, “Buying Property in Mexico as a Foreigner” His proposal reflects growing calls for reciprocity in foreign real estate investment. 10. Banking Jobs Allegedly Reserved for Chinese & Hindus Martins claims European-descendant Canadians can't get bank jobs, which are dominated by immigrants from Asia. Source: Employment Equity Act (Canada), 2022 ✅ Supported Themes: Chinese capital inflow and money laundering in real estate. Historical deportations of Portuguese migrants in Canada. U.S.-Canada migration increases post-Trump era. Restrictions on foreign ownership in China/Mexico.