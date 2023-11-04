The Massacre in Gaza - Humanitarian Aid Doctor & Teacher - Tells the Story of An Avalanche of Human Suffering - Worst I've Ever Seen
31 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
The massacre in Gaza is a stain on our collective Humanity
Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos