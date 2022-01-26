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Pastor Ruth's Fireside Chat: Resolution, Revolution and Revelation
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11 views • January 26, 2022
With fear and uncertainty in every headline, a New Year's resolution helps bring hope and stability. In spite of life's curves and crises, when God is present there is peace, even when facing a desperate gunman. Whether finances, relationships, health or hopelessness, God has the answer.
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