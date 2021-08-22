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Tear Gas rubber bullets!!! Tyranny in streets of Melbourne after 200 days of Lockdown
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50 views • August 22, 2021
Corrupt Politicians have no intention of letting us out of lockdown 200 days of Lockdown this is what happens the time to fight for freedom is here. www.rebelnews.com
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