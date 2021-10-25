© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Kevin Corbett talks about the Dangers to your Immune System from the 'Covid shots' 23.10.21
Follow
4
Share
Report
70 views • October 25, 2021
In Llandudno, North Wales (UK), Dr Corbett talks about the negative effects of the Covid shots Oct 23rd, 2021 [Video: courtesy of B].
Dr Kevin Corbett is a health scientist, a qualified nurse and a co-founder of the British Nursing Alliance.
Professor Bhakdi explains how the covid shots negatively affect your body's immunity:
https://home.solari.com/an-urgent-message-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi/
No isolated or purified virus anywhere:
https://rumble.com/vo1evl-where-is-the-evidence-for-the-existence-of-sars-cov-2-covid-virus.html
Wodarg-Yeadon petition to halt the rollout of the Pfizer 'covid vaccine':
https://dryburgh.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_signed_with_Exhibits_geschwarzt.pdf
Join the British Nursing Alliance on Telegram:
https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance
Information about the British Nursing Alliance:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/forums/topic/british-nursing-alliance/
Dr Corbett's website:
https://www.kevinpcorbett.com/coronahysteria/
Follow Dr Corbett:
Gab @kpcresearch
Twitter @KPCResearch
Dr Kevin Corbett is a health scientist, a qualified nurse and a co-founder of the British Nursing Alliance.
Professor Bhakdi explains how the covid shots negatively affect your body's immunity:
https://home.solari.com/an-urgent-message-from-professor-sucharit-bhakdi/
No isolated or purified virus anywhere:
https://rumble.com/vo1evl-where-is-the-evidence-for-the-existence-of-sars-cov-2-covid-virus.html
Wodarg-Yeadon petition to halt the rollout of the Pfizer 'covid vaccine':
https://dryburgh.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_signed_with_Exhibits_geschwarzt.pdf
Join the British Nursing Alliance on Telegram:
https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance
Information about the British Nursing Alliance:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/forums/topic/british-nursing-alliance/
Dr Corbett's website:
https://www.kevinpcorbett.com/coronahysteria/
Follow Dr Corbett:
Gab @kpcresearch
Twitter @KPCResearch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.