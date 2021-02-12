The Social-Cultural Authoritarian Bubble Will Pop!

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The century-old big government obsession in America is getting old and weathered. Debts that are never-ending...Wars that are never-ending...One Federal Reserve economic bubble after another...Social-Cultural manias...All are coming to a head at some point. Big Government is always unsustainable, and Americans should once again embrace their roots of individual liberty.