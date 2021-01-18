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Time Lapse Painting Episode #3 "A Silent Sea"
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20 views • January 18, 2021
The concept for this landscape originated through a desire to show the large sky against a small forefront of land and ocean in the background. Birds and the boat were added to give it scale and a quiet serenity.
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