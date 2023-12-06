Create New Account
Footage of Hamas Fighters Engaging Israeli Tanks and Vehicles in Shuja'iah neighborhood in Gaza
Footage of Hamas fighters engaging Israeli tanks and vehicles in Shuja'iah neighborhood in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces are surrounding the house of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar: his capture is only a matter of time

Our forces surround Sinwar's house. So his house is not his fortress, and he can escape, but it is only a matter of time until we get him.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

