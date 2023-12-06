Footage of Hamas fighters engaging Israeli tanks and vehicles in Shuja'iah neighborhood in Gaza.
Adding found:
Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli
forces are surrounding the house of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip
Yahya Sinwar: his capture is only a matter of time
Our forces surround Sinwar's house. So his house is not his fortress, and he can escape, but it is only a matter of time until we get him.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.