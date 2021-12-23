Joe Biden

Parody based from the tune of Earth Angel



Joe Biden, Joe Biden

Without a spine,

And as he ages,

he's losing his mind.

He's just a tool,

a tool of the PTB.



Joe Biden, Joe Biden,

Really one to abhor,

A pol forever,

can't take anymore.

He's just a tool,

a tool of the DNC.



I put up with him

in Obama's team,

Holding my nose,

I must now confess,

With hope someday

he'd go away,

Not come back

with the help of our rotten press.



Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden,

Lacking a spine.

And as he grows older,

so, too, with his mind.

He's just a tool,

a tool of the PTB.



I put up with him

in Obama's team,

Holding my nose,

I must now confess,

With hope someday

he'd go away,

Not come back

with the help of our rotten press.



Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden,

Lacking a spine.

And as he grows older,

so, too, with his mind.

He's just a tool,

a tool of the PTB.



Written by DC Dave



Singing and video by BuelahMan