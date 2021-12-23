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Joe Biden
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77 views • December 23, 2021
Joe Biden
Parody based from the tune of Earth Angel
Joe Biden, Joe Biden
Without a spine,
And as he ages,
he's losing his mind.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the PTB.
Joe Biden, Joe Biden,
Really one to abhor,
A pol forever,
can't take anymore.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the DNC.
I put up with him
in Obama's team,
Holding my nose,
I must now confess,
With hope someday
he'd go away,
Not come back
with the help of our rotten press.
Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden,
Lacking a spine.
And as he grows older,
so, too, with his mind.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the PTB.
I put up with him
in Obama's team,
Holding my nose,
I must now confess,
With hope someday
he'd go away,
Not come back
with the help of our rotten press.
Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden,
Lacking a spine.
And as he grows older,
so, too, with his mind.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the PTB.
Written by DC Dave
Singing and video by BuelahMan
Parody based from the tune of Earth Angel
Joe Biden, Joe Biden
Without a spine,
And as he ages,
he's losing his mind.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the PTB.
Joe Biden, Joe Biden,
Really one to abhor,
A pol forever,
can't take anymore.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the DNC.
I put up with him
in Obama's team,
Holding my nose,
I must now confess,
With hope someday
he'd go away,
Not come back
with the help of our rotten press.
Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden,
Lacking a spine.
And as he grows older,
so, too, with his mind.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the PTB.
I put up with him
in Obama's team,
Holding my nose,
I must now confess,
With hope someday
he'd go away,
Not come back
with the help of our rotten press.
Oh Joe Biden, Joe Biden,
Lacking a spine.
And as he grows older,
so, too, with his mind.
He's just a tool,
a tool of the PTB.
Written by DC Dave
Singing and video by BuelahMan
Keywords
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