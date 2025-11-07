ICE Subway Sandwich Thrower Found NOT GUILT by Jury Nullification-- CONGRATS to Antifa!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant on America's two-tiered justice circus! Fresh off the "Sandwich Guy" verdict – yeah, that ex-DOJ dude Sean Dunn who yeeted a ham-on-rye at ICE agents like a deranged deli ninja, screamed "fascists!" in their faces, and STILL got a jury shrugging "Not Guilty!" on misdemeanor assault
. Video evidence? Pfft, irrelevant when it's "resistance" against the Orange Menace.But wait, it gets wilder: Antifa plots to torch ICE facilities and gun down officers? Crickets. Molotov-chucking lawyers in NYC? Slap on the wrist (1 year!). Enrique Tarrio? 18 years for... not even showing up to Jan 6. And now Virginia elects Jay Jones – the Dem AG who texted about popping "two bullets to the head" of his rivals and watching 'em bleed out in their kids' arms
– because fantasizing filleting foes is just "passionate discourse" if you're on the right team.We're not a society; we're a bad improv skit where hating Trump = get-out-of-jail-free. Equal justice? More like tipsy bartender justice – free shots for pals, boot for the rest. Aliens won't land 'cause we're too unhinged. Wake up, folks: If bagels are the new protest weapon, I'm arming up. Your thoughts? Drop 'em below – like, sub, and hit notifications for more truth bombs!
#SandwichGuy #JusticeSystemFail #TrumpDerangement #JuryNullification #PoliticalViolence
