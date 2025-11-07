BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ICE Subway Sandwich Thrower Found NOT GUILT by Jury Nullification-- CONGRATS to Antifa!!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
356 followers
2
22 views • 1 day ago

Buckle up for a no-holds-barred rant on America's two-tiered justice circus! Fresh off the "Sandwich Guy" verdict – yeah, that ex-DOJ dude Sean Dunn who yeeted a ham-on-rye at ICE agents like a deranged deli ninja, screamed "fascists!" in their faces, and STILL got a jury shrugging "Not Guilty!" on misdemeanor assault

npr.org +2


. Video evidence? Pfft, irrelevant when it's "resistance" against the Orange Menace.But wait, it gets wilder: Antifa plots to torch ICE facilities and gun down officers? Crickets. Molotov-chucking lawyers in NYC? Slap on the wrist (1 year!). Enrique Tarrio? 18 years for... not even showing up to Jan 6. And now Virginia elects Jay Jones – the Dem AG who texted about popping "two bullets to the head" of his rivals and watching 'em bleed out in their kids' arms


 – because fantasizing filleting foes is just "passionate discourse" if you're on the right team.We're not a society; we're a bad improv skit where hating Trump = get-out-of-jail-free. Equal justice? More like tipsy bartender justice – free shots for pals, boot for the rest. Aliens won't land 'cause we're too unhinged. Wake up, folks: If bagels are the new protest weapon, I'm arming up. Your thoughts? Drop 'em below – like, sub, and hit notifications for more truth bombs!


  #SandwichGuy #JusticeSystemFail #TrumpDerangement #JuryNullification #PoliticalViolence


Keywords
justice systemcorruptionantifaicewokejusticejurymodificationwashington dcsubwaythrowerleftismagentsguysandwichblind justicesean dunn
