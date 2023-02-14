Create New Account
DEFECTED | Nordstream & PDJT's PEACEMAKER offer. [Clip]
Clip from Defected Ep #13 where we discuss DJT’s Truth Social post from Sept 28th, 2022 about the Nordstream sabotage. With Burning Bright and Just Human. 

The same one that DJT Jr retweeted after the Sy Hersch substack dropped.

Source:   https://t.me/realjust_human/12056

Check out the Full episode:   Defected will see Burning Bright and Just Human attempt to take a Macro view of current events through the prism of Narrative Warfare, Game Theory and Fifth-Gen Strategy to help viewers escape [their] system of control and learn to program their own minds.

https://rumble.com/v2990p0-defected-ep-13-sun-900-pm-et-.html  

badlandsjust humandefectedpdjtnordstream pipelinesabotage bombingcovert op

