What costs more and what costs less

With the end of the decade almost here, British Columbians can reflect on some of the ways price changes have hampered or helped their daily lives.



Data from Statistics Canada's Consumer Price Index over 10 years shows some sharp price changes in goods and services. While many essential products have gotten more expensive, there are some exceptions.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures price increases for a fixed basket of goods and services. With that data, analysts can then attempt to parse economic or industry-specific trends that drive inflation.



Taylor Mitchell, lead analyst at Statistics Canada, says the Consumer Price Index helps researchers like her "isolate as much as possible the sources of price changes from month to month."



The latest full year we have data for is 2018, so these cost increases cover 2008 to 2018 to mark a full decade.