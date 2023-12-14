Create New Account
Odessa is a Russian City – Putin Press Conference, Dec 14th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Odessa is a Russian city – Putin

Putin answered many questions that were asked, this was one.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has argued that Odessa is more of a Russian city than a Ukrainian one, due to its historically pro-Russian population. He pointed out that the southeast of Ukraine has always been pro-Russian and Odessa is generally a Russian city, but that Ukraine came up with ‘all sorts of nonsense’ to dispute that.

