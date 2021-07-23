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COVID19 VACCINES: PLANS TO KILL ENTIRE POPULATIONS, BEGAN WITH CHILDHOOD VACCINES
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142 views • July 23, 2021
The Giant Drug and Vaccine companies protected by the government began poisoning our children long ago, under the guise of safety for all.
Thousands upon thousands of deaths and brain damage was covered up by the FDA, CDC, W.H.O., Bill Gates, Dr Fauci and the lying LAME STREAM MEDIA.
With the voices of parents being muffled by censorship from the paid, corrupt CENTRALIZED social media like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, Pinterest, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitch, Patreon, SnapChat even on WeChat & Whatsapp. There was no one to hear the stories of the thousands of kids that were vaccine damaged.
Doctors and nurses knew that kids were being vaccine damaged and murdered but were ordered to stay quiet or risk losing their jobs and medical licenses.
If you are one of those people were happened to have been brainwashed by the lying mainstream media about the covid19 deaths caused by hospital ventilators leading to higher death counts than the real numbers to fool you into getting the dangerous unapproved, cancer causing experimental vaccines, then know that when you or your family members die or is seriously injured after getting a vaccine or continue vaccines from your greedy, corrupt medical doctors, you can NOT sue the Vaccine companies or manufacturers as these entities have convinced your governments to deem them NOT LIABLE for any DEATHS or DAMAGE caused by their vaccines.
You may try to get some compensation in Vaccine Court from TAX PAYER funds but you must provide complete evidence that your child was indeed injured or died from their vaccines. The medical industries will try their hardest to prevent you from getting any compensation.
PLEASE REPORT THE DEATH OR INJURY FROM THE TOXIC CHILDHOOD OR COVDI19 VACCINES TO THE VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORT SYSTEM ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ) or if you live in Canada, report the Vaccine Injury or Death to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/#a6
In Europe these are the statistics of Vaccine Injuries & Deaths from the Covid19 Vaccines:
ASTRAZENECA VACCINES caused 208,873 injuries + 2,102 deaths
PFIZER BIONTECH VACCINES caused 170,528 injuries + 5,368 deaths
MODERNA VACCINES caused 22,985 injuries + 2,865 deaths
J & J VACCINES casued 2,873 injuries + 235 deaths
Some of the side effects listed on the paper vaccine insert that comes with the vaccine vials are as follows:
Allergies ( food allergies ), Alzheimer's disease, Anaphylaxis, Sudden Anger, Anxiety, Arthritis, Asthma, Autism, Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Cancers like Leukemia & Lymphoma, Depression, Eczema, Epilespsy, Fever, Leukemia, Meningitis, Paralysis, Psoriasis, Pneumonia, Seizures, Sterility, Brain Stroke, ADEM ( Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis - brain and spinal cord infammation ) , ADHD, ALS ( remember, the Ice Bucket Challenge ? ), ADS, GBS ( Guillain-Barré syndrome ), IBS ( Irritable bowel syndrome ), MS ( Multiple sclerosis ), PCOS ( Polycystic ovary syndrome ), POTS ( Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), SIDS ( Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, when a baby dies suddenly, hours or days after, for no reason after getting their vaccine ), Tics ( sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly ), TS ( Tourette Syndrome ), Brain Damage, Cervical Cancer, Crohn's Disease, continuous Ear Infections, Flaccid Myelitis, Food Allergies, Heart Attacks, Night Terror, Panic Attacks, Speech Delays, Learning Disabilities, Type-1 Diabetes and DEATH are some of the side effects of childhood vaccines.
* The side effects from the Covid19 Vaccines promoted by Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, Biden, Trudeau, Boris...are even more scary.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY AS MORE OF THE TRUTH BEING POSTING IS BEING TAKEN DOWN BY THE CORRUPT CENTRALIZED SOCIAL MEDIA
Thousands upon thousands of deaths and brain damage was covered up by the FDA, CDC, W.H.O., Bill Gates, Dr Fauci and the lying LAME STREAM MEDIA.
With the voices of parents being muffled by censorship from the paid, corrupt CENTRALIZED social media like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Youtube, Pinterest, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitch, Patreon, SnapChat even on WeChat & Whatsapp. There was no one to hear the stories of the thousands of kids that were vaccine damaged.
Doctors and nurses knew that kids were being vaccine damaged and murdered but were ordered to stay quiet or risk losing their jobs and medical licenses.
If you are one of those people were happened to have been brainwashed by the lying mainstream media about the covid19 deaths caused by hospital ventilators leading to higher death counts than the real numbers to fool you into getting the dangerous unapproved, cancer causing experimental vaccines, then know that when you or your family members die or is seriously injured after getting a vaccine or continue vaccines from your greedy, corrupt medical doctors, you can NOT sue the Vaccine companies or manufacturers as these entities have convinced your governments to deem them NOT LIABLE for any DEATHS or DAMAGE caused by their vaccines.
You may try to get some compensation in Vaccine Court from TAX PAYER funds but you must provide complete evidence that your child was indeed injured or died from their vaccines. The medical industries will try their hardest to prevent you from getting any compensation.
PLEASE REPORT THE DEATH OR INJURY FROM THE TOXIC CHILDHOOD OR COVDI19 VACCINES TO THE VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECTS REPORT SYSTEM ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ) or if you live in Canada, report the Vaccine Injury or Death to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/#a6
In Europe these are the statistics of Vaccine Injuries & Deaths from the Covid19 Vaccines:
ASTRAZENECA VACCINES caused 208,873 injuries + 2,102 deaths
PFIZER BIONTECH VACCINES caused 170,528 injuries + 5,368 deaths
MODERNA VACCINES caused 22,985 injuries + 2,865 deaths
J & J VACCINES casued 2,873 injuries + 235 deaths
Some of the side effects listed on the paper vaccine insert that comes with the vaccine vials are as follows:
Allergies ( food allergies ), Alzheimer's disease, Anaphylaxis, Sudden Anger, Anxiety, Arthritis, Asthma, Autism, Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Cancers like Leukemia & Lymphoma, Depression, Eczema, Epilespsy, Fever, Leukemia, Meningitis, Paralysis, Psoriasis, Pneumonia, Seizures, Sterility, Brain Stroke, ADEM ( Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis - brain and spinal cord infammation ) , ADHD, ALS ( remember, the Ice Bucket Challenge ? ), ADS, GBS ( Guillain-Barré syndrome ), IBS ( Irritable bowel syndrome ), MS ( Multiple sclerosis ), PCOS ( Polycystic ovary syndrome ), POTS ( Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome), SIDS ( Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, when a baby dies suddenly, hours or days after, for no reason after getting their vaccine ), Tics ( sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly ), TS ( Tourette Syndrome ), Brain Damage, Cervical Cancer, Crohn's Disease, continuous Ear Infections, Flaccid Myelitis, Food Allergies, Heart Attacks, Night Terror, Panic Attacks, Speech Delays, Learning Disabilities, Type-1 Diabetes and DEATH are some of the side effects of childhood vaccines.
* The side effects from the Covid19 Vaccines promoted by Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, Biden, Trudeau, Boris...are even more scary.
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY AS MORE OF THE TRUTH BEING POSTING IS BEING TAKEN DOWN BY THE CORRUPT CENTRALIZED SOCIAL MEDIA
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