Covid Vaccine Injury: Young Girl Suffering 150 Seizure A Day - Her Life Is Ruined 💉💔😭

HEARTBREAKING VACCINE INJURY:
I was on my way to becoming a doctor, now my life is ruined. 💉💔😭
“I have seizures everyday, sometimes up to 150 & had to surrender my driving license.
I have to use a wheelchair to get about as my right leg doesn't want to move.
I went from living independently to moving back in with my parents, unable to be left alone incase I hurt myself.”
Mirrored - Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.