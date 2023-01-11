Create New Account
Covid Vaccine Injury: Young Girl Suffering 150 Seizure A Day - Her Life Is Ruined 💉💔😭
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
HEARTBREAKING VACCINE INJURY:

I was on my way to becoming a doctor, now my life is ruined. 💉💔😭

“I have seizures everyday, sometimes up to 150 & had to surrender my driving license.

I have to use a wheelchair to get about as my right leg doesn't want to move.

I went from living independently to moving back in with my parents, unable to be left alone incase I hurt myself.”

Mirrored - Covid BC

injuryvaccineseizurescovid

