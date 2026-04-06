Iraq sent 38 trailers of humanitarian aid to Iran from the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, Iraq

38 trailers of humanitarian aid have been dispatched to Iran from the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS) in Karbala, following a previous shipment from the Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

The convoy was prepared on the guidance of Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the most senior Shia cleric in the world, whose religious authority spans hundreds of millions of believers. It was his 2014 fatwa that mobilized the PMF against ISIS.

The holiest shrines of Shia Islam are standing steadfast with Iran.