Penny Kelly - Timeline Shift Coming in November! PostScript Interview with John Petersen

You may already be aware of the concept that all of reality is built around sacred geometric shapes,such as Metatron’s Cube, all following a hexagonal relationship.
An alternative theory is that there is also a parallel world, based on an octagonal relationship.
The two time waves plotted using these competing templates indicate an impending timeline split … in November!
Futurist, John Petersen talks with Intuitive, Penny Kelly about this upcoming event.
The long link to the video referenced in this discussion is here: https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/metatronic-code-are-we-already-living?r=3zht9#play
