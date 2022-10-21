The Legendary Marine Commander with a Red Backpack, named String - Has just Received the Title of Hero of the Russian Federation. - 102122

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The legendary Marine commander with a red backpack, String, has just received the title of Hero of the Russian Federation at an awards ceremony in Moscow.
He lost one foot running on a UKR personel petal land mine. The foot was torn off but rebuilded in part by the surgeons, so he can now walk again with a partial foot prothesis. He is actually in convalescence in Donetsk and he is willing to turn back to the front to support his comrades.