Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Legendary Marine Commander with a Red Backpack, named String - Has just Received the Title of Hero of the Russian Federation. - 102122
198 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

The legendary Marine commander with a red backpack, String, has just received the title of Hero of the Russian Federation at an awards ceremony in Moscow.

He lost one foot running on a UKR personel petal land mine. The foot was torn off but rebuilded in part by the surgeons, so he can now walk again with a partial foot prothesis. He is actually in convalescence in Donetsk and he is willing to turn back to the front to support his comrades.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket