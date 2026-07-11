AJN Live - Top Hollywood Writer & Producer Roger Avary Exposes Hollywood's Satanic Secrets - 7-10-2026

EXCLUSIVE: Top Hollywood Writer / Producer Roger Avary Exposes Hollywood's Satanic Secrets!

PLUS, Who Is #1 On Top Of The Planetary Pyramid?

"We Can See This In CIA Playbooks Dating Back To The 1950s- They've Been Planning These Various Psyops, And Aliens Is One Of Them!"

Top Filmmaker Roger Avary Responds To Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day" UFO/Alien Psyop & Lays Out What He Personally Believes:

"These Are Dimensional Manifestations- Angels & Demons! What They're Talking About Are Beings That Are Already Here & Have Been Here For A Very Long Time, So They're Preparing To Reveal These Individuals To The World Under The Guise Of Aliens!"