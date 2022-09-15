BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Executive Order Brings TRANSHUMANISM: Biden Ushers In New Era of Human Biology To Pervert God's Creation
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
484 views • September 15, 2022

Stew Peters Show


September 14, 2022


Biden recently signed an executive order. Underneath all of the intentional confusing language, this executive order is about advancing transhumanism: The use of genetic engineering, computers, and other advanced computers to make us less and less human and instead more and more machine-like.


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew


Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/


Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key. Reset your testosterone by trying IGF1+:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/


Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!


Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters


Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!


CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew


Check out: https://patriotsbreakfastclub.com/, for premium coffee, mugs, and more! Use promo code STEW10 at checkout for 10% off!

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/


Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters


See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows


Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k3gg1-executive-order-brings-transhumanism-biden-ushers-in-new-era-of-human-biolo.html

Keywords
presidentgodcreationtechnologyexecutive orderbidenperverttranshumanismgenetic engineeringnew erahuman biologystew peterskaren kingstonadvanced computersless humanmore machine-like
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Edison Reed
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy