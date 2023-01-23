Revelation Ch. 4-5 The Lamb and Liturgy of God (Catholic Apocalypse Part 3)

revelation 4-5Dr. Taylor Marshall
Oct 3, 2016
Today we kick off this exciting podcast series on the book of Revelation. In this intro episode I explain the basics of Revelation and how we will cover it as Catholics using the Old Testament, Church Fathers, Liturgy, and Tradition. It’s going to fun. In this episode will look at Chapters 4-5 of Revelation line by line. Let’s get started!
