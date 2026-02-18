02-18-26 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR PATRIOT OWNED AND OPERATED NONPROFIT

02-18-26 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!!





Homeless To Independence Inc. here in beautiful Quakertown, Bucks County, PA needs volunteers.





Video Here: https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/volunteer/





Homeless To Independence Inc. will be 20-years old this coming March 9th, 2026, we are all volunteers and we do it without grant funding!





Volunteers needed for:





1. Sorting and pricing of incoming donations;

2. Sorting of donations going out on outreach;

3. Very lite cleaning;

4. Gathering of job fair, employment and housing information and;

5. Veterans Rep to help support the Vet's and their families.





Hours will be set based on the position - and are mostly Fri, Sat and Sun from 9am to 1pm. We are here in the office one day during the week normally a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday based on our outreach that week.





We do honor community service hours for youth in schools and mild infractions with the court systems.





We are located here:





HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S "ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258, NEXT TO EXIT #11 IN THE...





Quakertown Farmers Market

201 Station Rd.

"One of a Kind Shop",Store #258, next to exit #11 down by the casino on the rear side of the building

Quakertown PA 18951





Email me directly at: [email protected]





Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!