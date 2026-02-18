02-18-26 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR PATRIOT OWNED AND OPERATED NONPROFIT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
02-18-26 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!!
Homeless To Independence Inc. here in beautiful Quakertown, Bucks County, PA needs volunteers.
Video Here: https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/volunteer/
Homeless To Independence Inc. will be 20-years old this coming March 9th, 2026, we are all volunteers and we do it without grant funding!
Volunteers needed for:
1. Sorting and pricing of incoming donations;
2. Sorting of donations going out on outreach;
3. Very lite cleaning;
4. Gathering of job fair, employment and housing information and;
5. Veterans Rep to help support the Vet's and their families.
Hours will be set based on the position - and are mostly Fri, Sat and Sun from 9am to 1pm. We are here in the office one day during the week normally a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday based on our outreach that week.
We do honor community service hours for youth in schools and mild infractions with the court systems.
We are located here:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S "ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258, NEXT TO EXIT #11 IN THE...
Quakertown Farmers Market
201 Station Rd.
"One of a Kind Shop",Store #258, next to exit #11 down by the casino on the rear side of the building
Quakertown PA 18951
Email me directly at: [email protected]
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!