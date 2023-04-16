It's Time to Buy Physical Silver, Gold, & Solar. Steel Buildings Best time Ever. Details Inside

Do you hate paying more than you have to? Do you hate robo calls & getting calls from the Philippines, Africa, or some telemarketer? Do you hate Bill Gates, Google, George Soros, UN Club of Satan, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, China, Israel, & other enemies of the US Spying on you, & ripping you off? So am I. I, Steven G. Erickson can help. To the Corporations, Companies who are at the top of the food chain giving me the Best Re-Seller Pricing ... I am simply, “Erickson”. https://rumble.com/v2ih6pw-conspiracy-theorist-can-get-best-prices-on-gold-and-solar-no-big-tech-charg.html



Whether it is a Steel Building that is the size of a garage, or the size of an Aircraft hanger, I will negotiate your best price & might be 1/3 less than the best price the company if you go direct. With me Facebook, Google, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Fink, George Soros, China, Israel, Central Banks wont’ get any of their Greedy Fingers in your money. If you talk to the company on chat, or their in-house sale department you won’t get cash back, whatever incentives legislated, nor any best terms, my best belief & knowledge no one can possibly give you a better deal. https://steelcommandercorp.com/



Also anywhere in the USA, I can most likely get you a quality fence install using top quality fencing: https://activeyards.com/ & if you have a Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, if it is possible to get you 24 months no interest min payment, I will get that for you. Email me for more information.



Make email from servicespecialist at protonmail dot com If you haven’t contacted Home Depot or been quoted by one of their authorized vendors to install fence, I can help you with vinyl, aluminum, chain link, aluminum fencing most with transferable lifetime warranty w/ limitations like vandalism & a tree falling on fence aren’t covered.



Want Gold, Silver, Old Silver Coins, other precious metals. I have a contract for a national buying group to get you the best terms. I put your order in w/ company. Then you make payment arrangement w/ them & pay reasonable rates for insured delivery. There is no free anything if you get the best price.



Check for yourself, but I believe it is the Inflation Act that will give you about 30% tax savings the next 10 years, based on your income, while that program is available. Maybe lock in your rates, no money down, pay less for electricity right away. Your house will instantly be worth a lot more, & is way more sellable.



Maybe get a rebate or incentive from power company. Grid down, shut the switch off & no need for any fuel for a generator, you have backup power w/ added inverter & battery additional option.



Take trees down. If you need a roof, no better time to get solar.



Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem NH 03079



VoIP for Texts & Voicemails: 706 740 9324

